EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Memorial Day Parade was held Saturday morning in East Rochester.

Following the parade, Current Post Commander Thomas Wojick, along with members of American Legion Post #1917, held their annual remembrance ceremony at the “Station of Heroes.”

Guests in attendance for the ceremony included Congressman Joseph Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Senator Samra Brouk, and New York State Rep. Jennifer Lunsford.

Organizers said the guests joined Mayor John R. Alfieri, the East Rochester Board of Trustees and members of the Town, County, and State judiciary.