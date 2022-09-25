ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members gathered at the Memorial Art Gallery in the Neighborhood of the Arts for Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day Sunday morning.

The event featured free museum admission, community and cultural tables, arts and crafts, a talent show for younger celebrators, live dance and live music, and more.

The annual event also features performances and presentations centered on the rotating spotlight country, which was Mexico for 2022. This year’s theme — incorporated into the tables, crafts, performances, and other art — was “How Great Our Tomorrow Can Be / Qué tan grande puede ser nuestro mañana,” according to museum representatives.

The event is part of the MAG’s Celebration Series, which offers community members an opportunity to learn about certain cultures through events, performances, presentations, and other forms of art.

The days are free, and museum admission is given with a donation. Suggested donations are $5 per group. This year’s sponsor for the Celebration Series is The Gallery Council.

Other upcoming Celebration Days include Native American Heritage Celebration Day on Sunday, November 13, and Black History Month Celebration Day on Sunday, February 19, 2023.