ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students of Monroe Community College announced they are holding an event Monday evening at the school’s downtown campus to support refugee children and families who live in Rochester.

The organizers said the event will feature interactive activities for children and a resource fair for refugee families who live in the Greater Rochester Area.

Many of the resources will be provided by local outreach groups such as Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services, Mary’s Place, and Refugees Helping Refugees. Organizers said each outreach group will have representatives to meet with attendees.

This event was created by MCC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter members in order to promote supervised play as a positive impact on refugee children, according to a statement released by MCC.

“Through our research, we found that play can be therapeutic and designed to aid in the coping process for adolescent refugees in their new environment,” Phi Keta Kappa co-vice president Isaiah Gonsalves said in a statement. “Moreover, play can act as a catalyst for personal and emotional growth while helping build stronger trust, cohesion, and community among refugees.”

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be located on the second and third floors of the downtown campus.