PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 1000 students, family, and friends of the Mary Cariola Center stepped out Sunday to participate in the fourteenth annual “Walking on Sunshine” fundraiser.

The education and life skills center works with children and young adults with complex disabilities.

The event, a Cariola tradition, took place in Penfield Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park and brought a family-friendly walk, exhibits, a raffle, free lunch, and other fun activities to attendees. Proceeds supported the non-profit organization. Officials said the fundraiser supports over 400 individuals with disabilities.

Karen Zandi, the president and CEO of the Mary Cariola Center, explained that the goal for this year’s fundraiser was $150,000 — and the funds raised from the event exceeded the goal.

“What I love about today is the turnout of the Rochester community,” Zandi said. “With all we’re facing: you know Covid and violence in our city, this is such a great event that people come out — our students come out with their families, our residents come out with the people who care about them and we’re sharing the Cariola joy.”

Cariola is a regional leader in “personalized, interdisciplinarity, evidence-based education and life skills solutions” for disabled young people, according to a representative. The center operates a school and six residential homes, assisting and educating individuals from preschool through their early twenties.