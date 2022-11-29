ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — November 29, 2022 is Giving Tuesday nationwide. Locally, several businesses and organizations stepped up to “ROC the Day.”

United Way of Rochester and the Finger Lakes (UWRFL) teamed forces with the Ibero-American Action League, and Latin radio station Poder 97.1 to host 24-hour online giving campaign.

The latter two organizations are putting on an 18-hour telethon with music, entertainment, and a few notable volunteers, including News 8 evening anchor Theresa Marsenberg.

The funds will be used to support non-profits in the greater Rochester area. Those interested in donating as part of ROC the Day have until 11:59 p.m., and can donate via the campaign’s website.

“Many of us we were around our thanksgiving table last Thursday — a lot to be grateful for,” Jamie Saunders UWRFL President and CEO said. “But there are also a lot of challenges happening right here in our community, and Roc the Day is an easy way for you to give. You can go right online, everything stays local. You can pick a non-profit that is your favorite or near and dear to your heart.”

One such organization receiving ROC the Day funds is Meals on Wheels, a program that delivers meals to community members in need, such as the elderly. They will be using the money received to help purchase meals.

During deliveries, staff also conduct safety check-ins to ensure recipients are living in a healthy, safe environment. People in need also recognize the organization’s staff for engaging in conversation with recipients — something that UR Medicine for Homecare’s David Kelly believes can make a world of a difference.

“It’s the company,” he said. “Some of them don’t have many people in their lives that they can socialize with. And since they’re, in some cases, don’t have the ability to get out of the house, it’s nice to talk to a friendly person who delivers the hot meal.”