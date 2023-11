ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday, local music group “The Dawgs” hosted an all-day music festival in benefit of Honor Flight Rochester.

The event features eight different musical acts and raffles to raise money for the 100 percent volunteer ran organization that provides veterans with “the trip of a lifetime.”

Honor Flight Rochester has now flown over 4,000 veterans to D.C. since being founded in 2008.

The event goes on until 7 p.m. at Buntsy’s in Webster.