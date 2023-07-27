ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kids across the Rochester area are making the most of their summer break — and many kids took part in a Harry Potter-themed summer camp.

The camp is titled “CSI: Mystery at Hogwarts.” Nazareth University transformed a classroom into a crime scene.

Kids from first through 12th grade were invited to use their science, investigation, and interviewing skills to track down the suspects and solve the case.

“It’s an opportunity to reach out to the community and share this amazing facility here,” said Amber Charlebois, the director of the summer camp. “And get the students excited about science in an informal way. So they’re having fun, but they’re kind of learning at the same time.”

Charlebois — or as the kids call her “Headmistress Amber — also said that the kids get to take part in games and other activities. Different themes are introduced to them each week to approximately 75 campers.