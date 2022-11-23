ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — MedVed Running & Walking Outfitters will be holding a run/walk event on Thanksgiving morning.

The Feast Thanksgiving Day Run will begin outside of Blue Cross Arena and participants will head toward the University of Rochester. Organizers said that prizes will be awarded to the top winners, masters, and age group winners.

Additionally, the City of Rochester released a list of traffic closures due to the event. The closures will begin at 8:15 a.m. before the race starts and are as follows:

Exchange Blvd. from East Main Street to Exchange Street.

Ford Street from S. Plymouth Avenue to Mt. Hope Avenue.

Wilson Boulevard from Ford Street to Intercampus Drive.

Those wanting to participate in the run can still register for the event online at MedVed’s website. Organizers encourage all participants to pick up a packet at the Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday before the day of the run.

The run is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.