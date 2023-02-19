ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece American Legion post hosted a benefit for a local woman battling breast cancer Saturday.

“Love For Heidi McDonald” was held at The American Legion Post 468 in Greece, organized by an area band named, “Begging Angels.”

Band members and organizers say Heidi has been a great friend to them, and say they want to show their support for her any way they can.

“When we first heard Heidi was diagnosed, a bunch of her friends wanted to get together and do whatever we could to support her as much as we could,” Benefit coordinator Amy Massaro said. “Definitely get out and get your screening and keep your friends close, and remind them.”

The event featured food, a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle, live music, and more. Begging Angels performed an acoustic set, too.

All proceeds will go to support McDonald on her breast cancer journey.