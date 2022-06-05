ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Hinge Neighbors held an event on the Scion Street bridge on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Inner Loop North highway removal and the reconnection of Rochester’s 16th Ward.

Organizers of the event said they closed off the Scio St. Bridge to traffic and opened it only to pedestrians to enjoy live music, games, activities, and food trucks — all of which were placed on the bridge.

Numerous fruit trees, a lawn, picnic tables and benches — as well as community health, design, and equity pop-up kiosks — were also placed on the bridge for the event.

Organizers said that the Inner Loop divided the neighborhood that is now only connected via the bridge and that they decided to transform the bridge into a “re-imagined neighborhood” for a day, with major support from AARP.