List of Ash Wednesday services in the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Wednesday begins the Lenten season for Christians with Ash Wednesday, which is February 26th this year.
Below is a complete list of all Ash Wednesday services in the Rochester area, listed by time of service. To see News 8’s full Ash Wednesday coverage, you can click here.
Services in the 8:00 a.m. Hour:
- St. Agnes Church – 96 Prospect Street in Avon: 8:15 a.m. Service with Distribution of Ashes
- St. Thomas More Church – 2617 East Avenue in Brighton: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. Vincent de Paul – 11 North Main Street in Churchville: 8:30 a.m. service
- St. Patrick Church – 604 Park Place in Elmira: 8:00 a.m. service
- Church of the Resurrection – 63 Mason Road in Fairport: 8:30 a.m. service
- St. Theodore Church – 168 Spencerport Road in Gates: 8:30 a.m. service
- Our Mother of Sorrows – 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard in Greece: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. Charles Borromeo Church – 3003 Dewey Avenue in Greece: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. Mark Church – 54 Kuhn Road in Greece: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. Leo the Great – 167 Lake Avenue in Hilton: 8:30 a.m. service
- Christ the King Church – 445 Kings Highway South in Irondequoit: 8:45 a.m. service
- St. Cecilia Church – 2732 Culver Road in Irondequoit: 8:30 a.m. service
- St. Rose – 1985 Lake Avenue in Lima: 8:00 a.m. service with Distribution of Ashes
- St. Januarius Church – 180 N. Main Street (Route 21) in Naples: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. Anne Church – 130 Church Street in Palmyra: 8:30 a.m. service
- St. Joseph Church – 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield: 8:00 a.m. service
- Blessed Sacrament Church – 534 Oxford Street in Rochester: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. Stanislaus Church – 34 St. Stanislaus Street in Rochester: 8:00 a.m. English service
- Church of the Epiphany – 105 West Main Street in Sodus: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. John the Evangelist Church – 55 Martha Street in Spencerport: 8:00 a.m. service
- St. Paul Church – 783 Hard Road in Webster: 8:30 a.m. service
Services in the 9:00 a.m. Hour:
- Holy Cross Church – 4492 Lake Avenue in Charlotte: 9:30 a.m. School Mass
- St. Pius Tenth Church – 3010 Chili Avenue in Chili: 9:30 a.m. service
- St. Mary Church – 224 Franklin Street, Elmira Southside in Elmira: 9:00 a.m. service
- Holy Ghost Church – 250 Coldwater Road in Gates: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. John the Evangelist – 2400 West Ridge Road in Greece: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Road in Hamlin: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. Mary Church – 8961 W. Main Street in Honeoye: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. Paul of the Cross – 33 Monroe Street in Honeoye Falls: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. Catherine of Siena – 26 Mendon-Ionia Road in Mendon: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. Christopher Church – 3350 Union Street in North Chili: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. Michael Church – 312 Liberty Street in Penn Yan: 9:30 a.m. Distribution of Ashes service
- St. Louis Church – 64 South Main Street in Pittsford: 9:10 a.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes
- Holy Spirit Church – 1355 Hatch Road in Webster: 9:00 a.m. service
- Holy Trinity Church – 1460 Ridge Road in Webster: 9:00 a.m. service
- St. Rita Church – 1008 Maple Avenue in Webster: 9:15 a.m. service
Services in the 10 a.m. Hour:
- St. Stephen Church – 48 Pulteney Street in Geneva: 10:00 a.m. service
- St. Joseph Church – 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield: 10:00 a.m. service (with school children)
Services in the 11 a.m. Hour:
- St. Mary Church – 95 North Main Street in Canandaigua: 11:00 a.m. service
- Church of the Assumption – 20 East Avenue in Fairport: 11:15 a.m. service
- St. Helen Church – 310 Hinchey Road in Gates: 11:30 a.m. service
- St. Theodore Church – 168 Spencerport Road in Gates: 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes
- St. Charles Borromeo Church – 3003 Dewey Avenue in Greece: 11:30 a.m. service
- St. Margaret Mary Church – 401 Rogers Parkway in Irondequoit: 11:30 a.m. service
- St. Louis Church – 64 South Main Street in Pittsford: 11:00 a.m. service
Services in the 12 p.m. Hour:
- St. Thomas More Church – 2617 East Avenue in Brighton: 12:15 p.m. service
- Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary – 152 Main Street in Brockport: 12:00 p.m. service
- St. Columba – 198 North Street in Caledonia: 12:10 p.m. service
- Ss. Peter and Paul Church – 556 St. Joseph Boulevard in Elmira: 12:05 p.m. service
- St. Charles Borromeo Church – 132 Oakwood Avenue, Elmira Heights in Elmira: 12:10 p.m. service
- St. John of Rochester – 8 Wickford Way in Fairport: 12:00 p.m. service
- St. Francis de Sales – 130 Exchange Street in Geneva: 12:10 p.m. service
- St. John the Evangelist – 2400 West Ridge Road in Greece: 12:05 p.m. service
- St. Mark Church – 54 Kuhn Road in Greece: 12:30 p.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes
- Guardian Angels Church – 2061 E. Henrietta Road in Henrietta: 12:10 p.m. service
- St. Matthew Church – 6591 Richmond Mills Road in Livonia: 12:10 p.m. Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes
- St. Patrick Church – 46 Stanley Street in Mt. Morris: 12:00 p.m. service
- St. Michael Church – 401 S. Main Street in Newark: 12:00 p.m. service
- St. Michael Church – 312 Liberty Street in Penn Yan: 12:00 p.m. service
- Church of the Transfiguration – 50 West Bloomfield Road in Pittsford: 12:10 p.m. Word Service with Distribution of Ashes
- Sacred Heart Cathedral – 296 Flower City Park in Rochester: 12:10 p.m. service
- St. Ambrose Church – 25 Empire Boulevard in Rochester: 12:10 p.m. service
- St. Mary Church – 15 St. Mary Place in Rochester: 12:10 p.m. service
- St. John the Evangelist Church – 55 Martha Street in Spencerport: 12:00 p.m. Prayer Service with Ashes
- Holy Trinity Church – 1460 Ridge Road in Webster: 12:15 p.m. Prayer and Ashes Service
- St. Paul Church – 783 Hard Road in Webster: 12:00 p.m. service
- St. Patrick Church – 115 Maple Avenue in Victor: 12:00 p.m. service
Services in the 3:00 p.m. Hour:
- Our Mother of Sorrows – 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard in Greece: 3:00 p.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes
Services in the 4:00 p.m. Hour:
- St. Rose – 1985 Lake Avenue in Lima: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Adoration and Confession
Services in the 5:00 p.m. Hour:
- St. Pius Tenth Church – 3010 Chili Avenue in Chili: 5:30 p.m. service
- Our Lady of Lourdes – 1100 W. Church Street in Elmira: 5:30 p.m. service
- St. John of Rochester – 8 Wickford Way in Fairport: 5:30 p.m. service
- St. Theodore Church – 168 Spencerport Road in Gates: 5:30 p.m. service
- St. Stephen Church – 48 Pulteney Street in Geneva: 5:00 p.m. service
- Our Mother of Sorrows – 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard in Greece: 5:30 p.m. service
- St. Charles Borromeo Church – 3003 Dewey Avenue in Greece: 5:30 p.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes
- St. Mark Church – 54 Kuhn Road in Greece: 5:30 p.m. service
- Guardian Angels Church – 2061 E. Henrietta Road in Henrietta: 5:45 p.m. service
- St. Catherine of Siena – 309 Siena Drive in Ithaca: 5:30 p.m. service
- St. James Church – 28 Rock Street in Newark Valley: 5:30 p.m. service
- St. Joseph Church – 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield: 5:30 p.m. service
- Church of the Transfiguration – 50 West Bloomfield Road in Pittsford: 5:00 p.m. service
- St. Louis Church – 64 South Main Street in Pittsford: 5:15 p.m. service
- Sacred Heart Cathedral – 296 Flower City Park in Rochester: 5:20 p.m. service
- St. Boniface Church – 330 Gregory Street in Rochester: 5:30 p.m. service
- St. Mary Church – 15 St. Mary Place in Rochester: 5:00 p.m. service
- St. Stanislaus Church – 34 St. Stanislaus Street in Rochester: 5:30 p.m. English service
- St. Mary Church – 35 Center Street in Waterloo: 5:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word with Ashes
- Holy Spirit Church – 1355 Hatch Road in Webster: 5:30 p.m. service
- Holy Trinity Church – 1460 Ridge Road in Webster: 5:30 p.m. service
Services in the 6:00 p.m. Hour:
- St. Bridget Church – 15 Church Street in Bloomfield: 6:00 p.m. service
- Church of the Resurrection – 63 Mason Road in Fairport: 6:00 p.m. service
- St. Margaret Mary Church – 401 Rogers Parkway in Irondequoit: 6:00 p.m. service
- St. Matthew Church – 6591 Richmond Mills Road in Livonia: 6:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes
- St. Patrick Church – 52 Main Street in Macedon: 6:30 p.m. service
- St. Michael Church – 401 S. Main Street in Newark: 6:00 p.m. service
- St. John the Evangelist Church – 55 Martha Street in Spencerport: 6:30 p.m. service
Services in the 7:00 p.m. Hour:
- St. Agnes Church – 96 Prospect Street in Avon: 7:00 p.m. service with Distribution of Ashes
- Our Lady Queen of Peace Church – 601 Edgewood Avenue in Brighton: 7:00 p.m. service
- Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary – 152 Main Street in Brockport: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Mary Church – 95 North Main Street in Canandaigua: 7:00 p.m. service
- Holy Cross Church – 4492 Lake Avenue in Charlotte: 7:00 p.m. service
- Church of the Assumption – 20 East Avenue in Fairport: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. John of Rochester – 8 Wickford Way in Fairport: 7:30 p.m. service
- St. Helen Church – 310 Hinchey Road in Gates: 7:00 p.m. Vietnamese service
- St. Jude Church – 4100 Lyell Road in Gates: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Mary Church – 4 Avon Road in Geneseo: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Francis de Sales – 130 Exchange Street in Geneva: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. John the Evangelist – 2400 West Ridge Road in Greece: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Mark Church – 54 Kuhn Road in Greece: 7:30 p.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Road in Hamlin: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Leo the Great – 167 Lake Avenue in Hilton: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Alban Church – 2732 Culver Road in Irondequoit: 7:00 p.m. service
- Immaculate Conception – 113 N. Geneva Street in Ithaca: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Catherine of Siena – 26 Mendon-Ionia Road in Mendon: 7:00 p.m.
- St. Christopher Church – 3350 Union Street in North Chili: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Mary of the Lake – 5823 Walworth Road in Ontario: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Joseph Church – 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Michael Church – 312 Liberty Street in Penn Yan: 7:00 p.m.
- St. Louis Church – 64 South Main Street in Pittsford: 7:00 p.m. service
- Blessed Sacrament Church – 534 Oxford Street in Rochester: 7:00 p.m. Service with Ashes
- St. John the Evangelist Church – 553 Humboldt Street in Rochester: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Stanislaus Church – 34 St. Stanislaus Street in Rochester: 7:00 p.m. Polish service
- St. Mary of the Assumption – 99 Main Street in Scottsville: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Patrick Church – 115 Maple Avenue in Victor: 7:00 p.m. service
- Holy Spirit Church – 1355 Hatch Road in Webster: 7:30 p.m. service
- St. Rita Church – 1008 Maple Avenue in Webster: 7:00 p.m. service
- St. Paul Church – 783 Hard Road in Webster: 7:00 p.m.