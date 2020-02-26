List of Ash Wednesday services in the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Wednesday begins the Lenten season for Christians with Ash Wednesday, which is February 26th this year.

Below is a complete list of all Ash Wednesday services in the Rochester area, listed by time of service. To see News 8’s full Ash Wednesday coverage, you can click here.

Services in the 8:00 a.m. Hour:

St. Agnes Church – 96 Prospect Street in Avon: 8:15 a.m. Service with Distribution of Ashes

Service with Distribution of Ashes St. Thomas More Church – 2617 East Avenue in Brighton: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. Vincent de Paul – 11 North Main Street in Churchville: 8:30 a.m. service

service St. Patrick Church – 604 Park Place in Elmira: 8:00 a.m. service

service Church of the Resurrection – 63 Mason Road in Fairport: 8:30 a.m. service

service St. Theodore Church – 168 Spencerport Road in Gates: 8:30 a.m. service

service Our Mother of Sorrows – 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard in Greece: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. Charles Borromeo Church – 3003 Dewey Avenue in Greece: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. Mark Church – 54 Kuhn Road in Greece: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. Leo the Great – 167 Lake Avenue in Hilton: 8:30 a.m. service

service Christ the King Church – 445 Kings Highway South in Irondequoit: 8:45 a.m. service

service St. Cecilia Church – 2732 Culver Road in Irondequoit: 8:30 a.m. service

service St. Rose – 1985 Lake Avenue in Lima: 8:00 a.m. service with Distribution of Ashes

service with Distribution of Ashes St. Januarius Church – 180 N. Main Street (Route 21) in Naples: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. Anne Church – 130 Church Street in Palmyra: 8:30 a.m. service

service St. Joseph Church – 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield: 8:00 a.m. service

service Blessed Sacrament Church – 534 Oxford Street in Rochester: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. Stanislaus Church – 34 St. Stanislaus Street in Rochester: 8:00 a.m. English service

English service Church of the Epiphany – 105 West Main Street in Sodus: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. John the Evangelist Church – 55 Martha Street in Spencerport: 8:00 a.m. service

service St. Paul Church – 783 Hard Road in Webster: 8:30 a.m. service

Services in the 9:00 a.m. Hour:

Holy Cross Church – 4492 Lake Avenue in Charlotte: 9:30 a.m. School Mass

School Mass St. Pius Tenth Church – 3010 Chili Avenue in Chili: 9:30 a.m. service

service St. Mary Church – 224 Franklin Street, Elmira Southside in Elmira: 9:00 a.m. service

service Holy Ghost Church – 250 Coldwater Road in Gates: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. John the Evangelist – 2400 West Ridge Road in Greece: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Road in Hamlin: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. Mary Church – 8961 W. Main Street in Honeoye: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. Paul of the Cross – 33 Monroe Street in Honeoye Falls: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. Catherine of Siena – 26 Mendon-Ionia Road in Mendon: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. Christopher Church – 3350 Union Street in North Chili: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. Michael Church – 312 Liberty Street in Penn Yan: 9:30 a.m. Distribution of Ashes service

Distribution of Ashes service St. Louis Church – 64 South Main Street in Pittsford: 9:10 a.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes

Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes Holy Spirit Church – 1355 Hatch Road in Webster: 9:00 a.m. service

service Holy Trinity Church – 1460 Ridge Road in Webster: 9:00 a.m. service

service St. Rita Church – 1008 Maple Avenue in Webster: 9:15 a.m. service

Services in the 10 a.m. Hour:

St. Stephen Church – 48 Pulteney Street in Geneva: 10:00 a.m. service

service St. Joseph Church – 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield: 10:00 a.m. service (with school children)

Services in the 11 a.m. Hour:

St. Mary Church – 95 North Main Street in Canandaigua: 11:00 a.m. service

service Church of the Assumption – 20 East Avenue in Fairport: 11:15 a.m. service

service St. Helen Church – 310 Hinchey Road in Gates: 11:30 a.m. service

service St. Theodore Church – 168 Spencerport Road in Gates: 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes

Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes St. Charles Borromeo Church – 3003 Dewey Avenue in Greece: 11:30 a.m. service

service St. Margaret Mary Church – 401 Rogers Parkway in Irondequoit: 11:30 a.m. service

service St. Louis Church – 64 South Main Street in Pittsford: 11:00 a.m. service

Services in the 12 p.m. Hour:

St. Thomas More Church – 2617 East Avenue in Brighton: 12:15 p.m. service

service Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary – 152 Main Street in Brockport: 12:00 p.m. service

service St. Columba – 198 North Street in Caledonia: 12:10 p.m. service

service Ss. Peter and Paul Church – 556 St. Joseph Boulevard in Elmira: 12:05 p.m. service

service St. Charles Borromeo Church – 132 Oakwood Avenue, Elmira Heights in Elmira: 12:10 p.m. service

service St. John of Rochester – 8 Wickford Way in Fairport: 12:00 p.m. service

service St. Francis de Sales – 130 Exchange Street in Geneva: 12:10 p.m. service

service St. John the Evangelist – 2400 West Ridge Road in Greece: 12:05 p.m. service

service St. Mark Church – 54 Kuhn Road in Greece: 12:30 p.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes

Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes Guardian Angels Church – 2061 E. Henrietta Road in Henrietta: 12:10 p.m. service

service St. Matthew Church – 6591 Richmond Mills Road in Livonia: 12:10 p.m. Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes

Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes St. Patrick Church – 46 Stanley Street in Mt. Morris: 12:00 p.m. service

service St. Michael Church – 401 S. Main Street in Newark: 12:00 p.m. service

service St. Michael Church – 312 Liberty Street in Penn Yan: 12:00 p.m. service

service Church of the Transfiguration – 50 West Bloomfield Road in Pittsford: 12:10 p.m. Word Service with Distribution of Ashes

50 West Bloomfield Road in Pittsford: Word Service with Distribution of Ashes Sacred Heart Cathedral – 296 Flower City Park in Rochester: 12:10 p.m. service

service St. Ambrose Church – 25 Empire Boulevard in Rochester: 12:10 p.m. service

service St. Mary Church – 15 St. Mary Place in Rochester: 12:10 p.m. service

service St. John the Evangelist Church – 55 Martha Street in Spencerport: 12:00 p.m. Prayer Service with Ashes

Prayer Service with Ashes Holy Trinity Church – 1460 Ridge Road in Webster: 12:15 p.m. Prayer and Ashes Service

Prayer and Ashes Service St. Paul Church – 783 Hard Road in Webster: 12:00 p.m. service

service St. Patrick Church – 115 Maple Avenue in Victor: 12:00 p.m. service

Services in the 3:00 p.m. Hour:

Our Mother of Sorrows – 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard in Greece: 3:00 p.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes

Services in the 4:00 p.m. Hour:

St. Rose – 1985 Lake Avenue in Lima: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Adoration and Confession

Services in the 5:00 p.m. Hour:

St. Pius Tenth Church – 3010 Chili Avenue in Chili: 5:30 p.m. service

service Our Lady of Lourdes – 1100 W. Church Street in Elmira: 5:30 p.m. service

service St. John of Rochester – 8 Wickford Way in Fairport: 5:30 p.m. service

service St. Theodore Church – 168 Spencerport Road in Gates: 5:30 p.m. service

service St. Stephen Church – 48 Pulteney Street in Geneva: 5:00 p.m. service

service Our Mother of Sorrows – 5000 Mt. Read Boulevard in Greece: 5:30 p.m. service

service St. Charles Borromeo Church – 3003 Dewey Avenue in Greece: 5:30 p.m. Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes

Prayer Service with Distribution of Ashes St. Mark Church – 54 Kuhn Road in Greece: 5:30 p.m. service

service Guardian Angels Church – 2061 E. Henrietta Road in Henrietta: 5:45 p.m. service

service St. Catherine of Siena – 309 Siena Drive in Ithaca: 5:30 p.m. service

service St. James Church – 28 Rock Street in Newark Valley: 5:30 p.m. service

service St. Joseph Church – 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield: 5:30 p.m. service

service Church of the Transfiguration – 50 West Bloomfield Road in Pittsford: 5:00 p.m. service

50 West Bloomfield Road in Pittsford: service St. Louis Church – 64 South Main Street in Pittsford: 5:15 p.m. service

service Sacred Heart Cathedral – 296 Flower City Park in Rochester: 5:20 p.m. service

service St. Boniface Church – 330 Gregory Street in Rochester: 5:30 p.m. service

service St. Mary Church – 15 St. Mary Place in Rochester: 5:00 p.m. service

service St. Stanislaus Church – 34 St. Stanislaus Street in Rochester: 5:30 p.m. English service

English service St. Mary Church – 35 Center Street in Waterloo: 5:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word with Ashes

Liturgy of the Word with Ashes Holy Spirit Church – 1355 Hatch Road in Webster: 5:30 p.m. service

service Holy Trinity Church – 1460 Ridge Road in Webster: 5:30 p.m. service

Services in the 6:00 p.m. Hour:

St. Bridget Church – 15 Church Street in Bloomfield: 6:00 p.m. service

service Church of the Resurrection – 63 Mason Road in Fairport: 6:00 p.m. service

service St. Margaret Mary Church – 401 Rogers Parkway in Irondequoit: 6:00 p.m. service

service St. Matthew Church – 6591 Richmond Mills Road in Livonia: 6:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes

Liturgy of the Word with Distribution of Ashes St. Patrick Church – 52 Main Street in Macedon: 6:30 p.m. service

service St. Michael Church – 401 S. Main Street in Newark: 6:00 p.m. service

service St. John the Evangelist Church – 55 Martha Street in Spencerport: 6:30 p.m. service

Services in the 7:00 p.m. Hour: