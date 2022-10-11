ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Pittsford Community Library, a panel of local experts and aficionados discuss the best of 80s horror movies. The free event is called “Legacy and Lore of Horror in the 80s,” and features these local panelists:

Scrivens and Champlain discussed the panel event at News 8 today.

It’s October. So that means Halloween is right around the corner. So these two gentlemen are part of an event and panel that I think will help you get in the spirit. Ben, what was the inspiration behind creating this event and panel?

SC: Well, Jim Byrne from the Pittsford Community Library reached out to me last year, and they were still doing some Zoom events. And he asked me to be on to do like a history of horror. And that was a lot of fun. So this year, he said, “Do you want to come back and do and I thought that would be great, and you want to do in person?”

BS: So we thought let’s get a few people. And he actually asked me, “What would be should we talk about” and I thought well, “why don’t we do horror in the 80s because that decade is so popular with horror fans,” and of course now with Stranger Things and all that. So what better decade to talk about in horror than the 80s?

Magnus, you are a local artist, people have been seeing your work all across social media… The 80s have a great aesthetic when it comes to horror films. What about this decade speaks to you and what do you want to convey to the people who are going to the panel?

MC: The 80s are one of those I was just getting into the love of movies and the love of being kind of scared. So 80s hold a special place for me. And it’s a kind of a good fun bonding thing that doesn’t matter what you kind of do in life. But there’s a connection between having a love of 80s horror film, so I’m there for those old masters of 80s just hit me right there.

What are some of your favorite 80s movies that we’ll be talking?

MC: I want to talk “The Thing,” it’s one of those good monster that just keeps changing. The audience is along for that ride as much as the people in that movie. I feel like so it’s one of my favorites.

Ben, this is a panel discussion. It’s featuring you. It’s featuring Magnus, it’s also featuring Chris… What is this event going to look like?

BS: It’s just going to be a roundtable discussion with us. And I’m assuming you have some questions. We’ll take questions from anybody who’s there. We’ll just kind of gush about our love of for in the 80s… It’s a free event. It’s at the Pittsford community library. And yeah, come on out.

Now, one last one for you here, Magnus. If people maybe don’t really know a ton about horror movies and the 80s and this is like an introductory event for them. What do you hope that they might get out of it?

MC: That there’s a lot of movies that are in the 80s that you should watch. A lot of people focus on new movies, but there are some classics that start the whole thing that you really should watch. If you’re in love with movies, this is the decade to look for horror movies.