ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The loved ones of local man Lee Lucas, who passed away in 2016 from a heroin overdose, held their sixth annual motorcycle “poker run” to raise funds for Father Tracy’s Advocacy Center.

The father of Lee — Dean Lucas — explained that after his son’s death, he sought to fight drug addictions, which gave him the idea to raise awareness through this event, while all funds raised would go to drug advocacy centers like Father Tracy’s.

“These kids are dying, they’re living in abandoned homes, they’re eating nothing or what they can pull from dumpsters,” Lucas said. “There’s so much need for their survival today, and then, when they’re ready to become clean, they need a bed. In order to get a bed we need to get the money to the addiction facilities, we need to make sure that people can have what they need to become clean.”

The website dedicated to the website explained that a poker ride is an event where people use their vehicles — usually motorcycles — and visit up to seven locations to pick up a playing card. Each participant’s goal is to have the best poker hand at the end of the ride.

Lucas explained that this year, the ride began at Salt Road; the participants then would make stops at Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point, The Pizza Stop Pub and Bistro in Williamson, Knucklehead Craft Brewery in Webster, Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport, and the final stop was Capone’s Bar and Italian Eatery in Webster, where the end party was held.

More information about the event, the mission, and the story of Lee Lucas can be found on the event’s website, where people can also donate to Father Tracy’s Advocacy Center.