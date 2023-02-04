ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration will take place Saturday and Sunday at Ontario Beach Park and is set to feature multiple family fun activities.

The festivities will begin Saturday at noon in the east courtyard of the Rochester Robach Community Center, including ice skating with skates available to rent, horse-drawn wagon rides, a Chili challenge, and more.

Also available is food and drinks from multiple vendors throughout the venue, and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Neil Van Dorn Band will be featured in the heated tent in the Community Center.

Later in the evening, guests can have dinner and drinks at a restaurant or bar in the Port of Rochester commercial district before fireworks will begin at 6:00 p.m. over the Genesee River.

On Sunday, the fun continues at noon at the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics New York’s largest fundraising event.

The event will take place on the beach where more than 2,000 polar plungees will dash into the frigid water of Lake Ontario. Attendees can also enjoy a costume contest, award ceremonies, food, raffles, as well as the Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes & Drums corps will escort the Special Olympic athletes.

Walk-in registration for the event will begin Sunday at 9 a.m., but those interested can register in advance. Either way of registration contains a $60 fee, and includes a Rochester Polar Plunge sweatshirt.

Anyone interested in participating in the Polar Plunge or more information about the Lakeside Winterfest, click the link here.