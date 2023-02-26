ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was the last day to visit a prehistoric experience in Rochester!

Jurassic Quest wrapped up it’s three day stretch at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The event was 165 million years in the making, offering residents an up-close look at one of the most realistic dinosaur exhibits in the country. It was an educational experience for families to learn about dinosaurs and dig up fossils!

“We have been enjoying everything all the festivities from the raptor show with JoJo downstairs, all the rides, the excavation the digging,” attendees Gregory & Christopher told News 8. “It’s an exciting time. Christopher is very excited. He loves dinosaurs he’s followed all the Jurassic Park movies and the dinosaurs so we’re excited to be here!”