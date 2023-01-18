ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Irondequoit Winterfest is a one-day event with family fun activities.

On Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Town Hall Campus will be transformed into several activities including horse and wagon rides, marshmallow roasting station, Star Wars Bounce House, a Yeti Hunt, and more.

The event will also have photo opportunities with a Winterfest backdrop, as well as a craft fair, and food trucks on site.