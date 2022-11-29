ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ibero-American Action League is hosting a telethon on Tuesday during this year’s ROC the Day event.

The organization will be hosting an 18-hour telethon that will feature local music, entertainment, and giveaways — as well as sponsorship opportunities for local businesses.

Organizers said that those looking to donate can do so through Ibero’s website, by check, or in person.

The Ibero-American Action League is a local organization whose mission, according to its website, is to empower the Latino community and advocate for equity in the community. The organization launched Poder 97.1 in 2015 and describe it as “Rochester’s First 24-Hour Latin Radio Station.”

ROC the Day is an annual event powered by United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. Taking place every year on Giving Tuesday, the event gives the community the opportunity to support local nonprofits.

The telethon will be held from 6 a.m. through 12 a.m. on Tuesday. The League’s goal is to raise $50,000.