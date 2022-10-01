ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-area residents stepped out to participate in Hope Dealers’ annual color run fundraiser for addiction recovery Saturday.

Held at Cobbs Hill, the fundraiser encourages participants to remember lost loved ones, recognize those in recovery, and “deal” hope to people still struggling.

Registration opened at 11 a.m. for the non-competitive run, and participants received commemorative tee shirts, sunglasses, and a powder packet full of pigment. The race led participants to run or walk around Lake Riley, which was covered in biodegradable colorful chalk.

In addition to the untimed race, the event featured a DJ, family-friendly activities, face painting, food, and tables from local businesses advertising products and services.

Participants were encouraged to bring a photo of a loved one they’d like to recognize, support, or remember. Photos were displayed throughout the event.

Hope Dealers: Be The Change, LLC is a grassroots not-for-profit with the self-described mission of dealing hope to those in need. They provide outreach and education such as Narcan distribution and training, community cleanup days, and more.