ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday.

Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year!

Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year.

Vice President of the Parade Kate McBride said that the parade gives the community to celebrate not only Irish heritage, but the Greater Rochester Area.

“The parade really brings out people from all walks of life,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful time to celebrate not only our Irish heritage but just our Rochester community as well. It’s the biggest single day event in the City of Rochester. I think because when it falls in march after a cold winter everybody comes out.”

They will also have the Celtic Family Faire at the parade’s headquarters: Hilton Garden Inn. The parade will take place on march 11.