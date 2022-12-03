ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gotten your ears checked recently?

The Rochester Hearing and Speech Center (RHSC) is partnering with the Monroe County Department of Public Health to give free mobile hearing checks at St Joseph’s Neighborhood Center.

The screenings are for those 18 or older. The initiative is part of RHSC’s hearing health campaign, which hopes to boost awareness of hearing health. The initiative also hopes to reach underserved communities.

Greg Horton, Director of Audiology at Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, said the checks are vital to maintaining hearing as we age.

“Like any other part of our body, you know, it can deteriorate over time and hearing is such an important part of communication,” Horton said. “When we have hearing loss it can certainly effect the way we can communicate. It doesn’t just effect us, the individual with the hearing loss, but it takes two to communicate so it effects our family, friends, co-workers, job performance, things like that.”

RHSC and Monroe County will be holding another free screening next Saturday. They will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.