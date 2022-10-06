ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Batman of San Jose, an RIT student by day and the Caped Crusader at night, can usually be found patrolling Rochester giving supplies to the homeless.

Now he’s teaming up with the app BeerPass and will be hosting happy hours across the Greater Rochester Area for charity until Monday. It’s called “Happy Hour for the Homeless,” and dozens of places are participating. For every drink purchased, the bar or restaurant will donate one dollar to the House of Mercy or Recovery All Ways.

BeerPass is an app that has been in Rochester for nearly a year. They connect people to any bar or restaurant that has draft beer, and members can even get free beer by using the app.

“People are going to come in, have a drink, and may or may not even know about the event, but it’s going to benefit and its still going benefit the people who need it,” said The Batman. “These organizations are really going to need the money to help people… Last winter was brutal. Just having someplace warm to go is really important.”