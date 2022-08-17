ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community-run radio station Jazz 90.1 has teamed up with the Greece Baptist Church to bring eight completely free jazz and big band concerts to the Rochester area.

The series will run between October 2022 and May 2023 at the sanctuary at Greece Baptist Church on 1230 Long Pond Road.

“Jazz90.1 and Greece Baptist Church have had a wonderful working relationship for many years, and like us – they are committed to serving their community,” Jazz90.1 Station Manager Rob Linton said. “We are so excited to partner with the church to present fantastic local talent for attendees of all ages.”

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. The dates and performances are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 6 — Bill Tibero and Friends

Thursday, Nov. 3 — Laura Dubin and Antonio Guerrero

Sunday, Dec. 11 — The Greece Concert Band (Special holiday-themed show)

Thursday, Jan. 19 — The Greater Finger Lakes Jazz Orchestra

Thursday, Feb. 2 — Mike Kaupa

Thursday, March 2 — The 78RPM Band

Thursday, April 20 — The John Nyerges Trio

Monday, May 22 — The Kodak Concert Band

Jazz90.1 is one of the last 24/7/365 jazz stations in the country, according to station representatives. The community-run radio station is also mostly DJ’d by volunteers, and raises funds through member and business donations.

Greece Baptist Church was founded in 1814, and has been serving the community in various forms at various buildings for 130 years.

“Our mission as a church is to build up our community–and our shared love for good music is a great way to bring people together,” Senior Pastor of Greece Baptist Church Steve Gretz said. “So, we are thrilled to work together with Jazz90.1 to make this concert series happen.”