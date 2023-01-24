ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Boat Show and Super Sale will be sailing back into 2023!

Located at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, the four-day event will grant the opportunity for local boaters to check out and buy the latest models of fishing boats, cruisers, jet boats, and ski boats to name a few. Those who put on the event say that there are boats for every lifestyle.

For customers who buy a boat during the show, the dealers will hold onto the boat for you until you are ready to use it.

According to a statement released for the event, this is the largest boat sale of the year in the region.

The show will be held from January 26 through January 29 — with the event’s hours being 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday.