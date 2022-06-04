ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Golisano Children’s Hospital announced that the Stroll for Strong Kids and 5k returned in-person at the Genesee Valley Park Saturday, with the previous event being held in 2019.

Organizers of the event said this fundraiser goes to support programs that serve the Golisano Children’s Hospital patients and families, with a few thousand participating families that pledged, walked, or ran to help raise funds.

“It’s so nice to see the energy and people coming out and getting engaged,” said Golisano Children’s Hospital’s physician-in-chief Dr. Patrick Brophy. “We’re excited to be doing this again in-person for the foreseeable future.”

The overall winner of the 5k run was Adam Bracken, M.D., assistant professor in the Division of Hospital Medicine at Golisano Children’s Hospital, while Lane DiNoto, nurse practitioner in the Division of Pediatric Tracheostomy, was first place among female competitors.

After the race, families and Golisano staff engaged in games and activities that then ended in a march through Genesee Park with over 180 teams of families and supporters marching in honor and memory of children who have been and are currently being treated at the hospital and in recognition of Golisano Children’s Hospital’s caregivers.

Organizers said that each team sported their own unique shirt designs for the event.

Kim Winter of Pittsford and her family have participated in the event for 10 years tp support their son Craig, who had been treated at the hospital throughout the decade.

“Seeing all these people come out really fills you with hope that we, as a community, care about our kids,” Kim said. “I appreciate that we all have a dedicated children’s hospital so close to home and get the quality of care that every child deserves.”