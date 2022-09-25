ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Golisano Autism Center teamed up with Oak Hill Country Club for the first time to hold a “golf clinic” on Sunday for people with autism and their families.

Participants of the center’s partner provider programs are invited to take part in the event — they will be taught skills from golf professionals at Oak Hill Country Club — all of whom received autism training. Officials said all the provided equipment is specialized for safe play.

The idea for the event came from Tommy Roux, an intern at Oak Hill Country Club, whose younger brother has autism. Tommy suggested the partnership as a way to provide a fun-filled golf event geared towards children and adults with autism.

The Golisano Autism Center opened in 2019 as a way to offer coordinated programs for people of all ages who have autism, including education, behavioral, and primary care supports, community habilitation, and housing and employment liaisons.