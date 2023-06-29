ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This summer, kids can experience the outdoors in a fun and innovative way in Rochester during the Department of Recreation and Human Services’ 3rd annual Play in Nature event.

It’s happening Saturday, July 8 from 1-3 p.m. at Lower Maplewood Park.

Environmental education specialist Stephanie Benway was a guest on News 8 Sunrise. She says families can enjoy free nature-themed crafts, play games, and take part in guided walks.

There’s also something called the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights.

“It’s a community forum list of activities that our city decided was the most important for kids to experience while they’re young,” Benway explained. “The goal is to identify the barriers to these activities to create more of them.”

Play in Nature is free to attend. Snacks and drinks will be provided. For more details, watch the rest of this interview in the player on this page.