ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a Juneteenth performance by Garth Fagan Dance Saturday.

County officials are sponsoring a performance from Garth Fagan Dance at 4:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Officials said this is the first year that Monroe County has recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday and is the first year the county scheduled a commemorative event.

In a statement, Bello said:

“Last year, I had the honor of signing legislation recognizing Juneteenth as an official County holiday and of being the first Monroe County Executive to fly the Juneteenth flag at the County Office Building. Observing and celebrating this important day in American history honors the legacies and accomplishments of our Black community and recognizes that the fight for freedom, justice and equality for all is not yet over.”

The holiday honors the date that slaves that were held in Texas were declared free under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

County officials said all Monroe County offices will be closed on June 20 in observance of Juneteenth