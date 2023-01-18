ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Throughout the year, a number of restaurants and small businesses in Rochester will feature Game Night ROC’s trivia experience.

The event will run five nights a week at venues such as Lucky’s, Radio Social, The Daily Refresher, Petit Poutinerie and more.

One location that will host monthly events throughout the year is Genesee Brewery, which will sponsor a ROC Trivia Circuit night with special prizes and giveaways. The winning team on ROC Trivia Circuit nights will secure a spot in the December ROC Trivia Circuit Championship.

ROC Trivia Circuit begins at 6:00 p.m. on January 23 at the Genesee Brew House on Cataract St. Prior to trivia, which will begin at 7:00 p.m., there will be board games available to borrow and play at tables from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Other feature events are Twisted Trivia at Radio Social, which will have backyard games, bonus rounds, and a Jeporady style final question. Reservations are required for this event, and a reservation form is available on Game Night ROC’s website.

The Double Feature Trivia event at the ROC Cinema will feature two hosts and will extend on the answers to the trivia questions and talk about the history of them.

Saturday night trivia at the Better Together Dog Park brings the best of both worlds to dog owners, where they can have a night out with their friends and bring their dogs out for a night as well.

To stay up to date on where the next trivia event is in Rochester, subscribe to Game Night ROC’s newsletter.