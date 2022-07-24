ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association is currently being held at the Iron Smoke Distillery on Sunday — hosted by local personality Maureen McGuire and local rock group The Dawgs.

The benefit was created to raise money for the Rochester and Finger Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The fundraiser will also benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — an event held in over 600 communities throughout the nation, including Rochester that also raises funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Music at the event will be performed by The Dawgs, whose mission is to partner with charity organizations to help them raise money to benefit children, the elderly, and the less fortunate, according to their website.

The event began at 2 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m.