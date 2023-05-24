ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just in time for warmer weather, Flower City Days continue this Friday, May 26, featuring hundreds of vendors with flowers and all your gardening needs.

The City of Rochester Public Market will be transformed into a springtime paradise, filled with perennials and annual plants, hanging baskets, succulents, herb and vegetable plants, garden accessories, and much more for market-goers to browse and buy.

In addition to special horticultural sales, routine market vendors will be present in the B shed, and unique small businesses will be located throughout the Market District.

Flower City Days run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following days:

Memorial Day Weekend: Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day) Sundays: May 28 and June 4 and 11

Master Gardeners will also be available to provide expert gardening advice to shoppers.

For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/flowercitydays.