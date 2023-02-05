ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fleet Feet held its annual Teddy Bear Trot in the Park Avenue Neighborhood Sunday.

The three-mile run is a fundraiser for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children who are victims of child abuse in the Greater Rochester area.

So why is it the Teddy Bear Trot? Runners were asked to bring a new teddy bear with them be donated.

Each child that goes to Binova receives a teddy bear to help them with their healing journey.

“It’s been going on since about 2018, 2019 and each year it’s a great success!” Ellen Brenner-Boutillier, owner of Fleet Feet Yellow Jacket Racing, said. “We wear our teddy bear ears, we get out on the streets and spread good cheer like always, but this one being for Bivona is very special for the children.”

Monetary donations are also being collected for Bivona Child Advocacy Center.