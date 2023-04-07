ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services announced Thursday that a “Fishing for Fun” event will be held in collaboration with The Department of Environmental Conservation and Trout Unlimited.

On Sunday, April 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., kids and their families are invited to Cobbs Hill Park to join in on fishing fun.

In addition to fishing, other activities will be available:

Indoor science activities

Yard games

Introduction to fly fishing demonstration

The city says that this event is part of a nature-based programming effort based on the City’s Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights Initiative. They add that the COBOR state that every child in Rochester should have access to fun and educational experiences in nature.

To learn more about the “Fishing for Fun” event, as well as other nature-based programs that the city offers, visit here.