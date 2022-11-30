ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients going to sleep at Golisano Children’s Hospital had a special goodnight Wednesday evening.

First responders from all over the state gathered outside the hospital to flash their lights and wave to the kids as part of Good Night Lights.

The event took place at roughly 6 p.m. The program will bring first responders to the hospital three more times this holiday season, on December 7, 14, and 21.

Officers parked their cars at three separate locations this year, waving from Crittenden Boulevard, the Wilmot Cancer Center Loop, and the roof of the southeast parking garage.

First responders gathered on Crittenden Boulevard before the lights began, ready to wave goodnight on November 30, 2022. (Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

In addition to the first responders, friends and family stood next to the cars waving a variety of glowsticks. A Santa Claus even made his way to the top of one of the fire trucks to join in the festivities.

Lieutenant Richard Waldo with the Rochester Police Department said that one of his officers originally came up with the idea.

“The stuff we go through everyday — obviously people think cops do a lot of, things that people don’t want to see.” Waldo said. “But this is one of the great things we get to do every year, so it makes everybody happy to be here.”

Children waving goodnight with their own lights from inside the hospital on November 30, 2022. (Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

The program has gotten bigger and bigger each year, and is running for the fifth time in 2022.

“We’ve talked to a couple of the kids, cause we’ve made friendships over the years, and it means the world to them.” Waldo said. “We’ve had parents in tears cause we’re out here. It means a lot to them.”