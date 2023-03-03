ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March 3 was the “First Friday” in the art community in Rochester.

It’s a monthly citywide gallery night that encourages collaboration between art venues in the area.

The initiative showcases smaller artists the first Friday evening of each month.

News 8 spoke with two local artists at Studio 402 who work with all natural materials in their pieces.

Tonight’s theme: “Working in Wax” — and it featured 25 artists across the Finger Lakes region.

They say their favorite part about the monthly tradition, is getting together.

“I like it because we see always different people,” Stone and Glass Artist Janice Charland Baylis said. “Young people come in, older people.”

“It helps me feel inspired having people come take a look cause, even if they’re not buying, just having them admire it makes me feel like okay,” Glass Artist Jason Pasnikowski said. “I’m doing something right here because otherwise if you’re not interacting with people with your art, it can feel like you’re in this vaccum or void that can drain you of that creativity.”

First Fridays run in the City of Rochester from 6 to 9 p.m.