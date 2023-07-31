ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families are invited to join in the summer fun at Rochester’s Play Day on the Riverway, a new event featuring performances, family-friendly activities, food, and more on Saturday, August 5.

The Play Day is part of the 2nd Annual Downtown Definitely events series and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., free to the public.

There will be something for everyone in the family at this event, both indoors and outdoors, from the Rundel Memorial Library to the ROC City Skatepark and the Rundel Library North Terrace, overlooking the Genesee River.

Performances at North Terrace Amphitheater on Broad Street:

Activities Outside the Library:

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Henna Rising

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Hair Braiding by Hollywood Hair Salon

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Face Painting by Laquanda

Scavenger Hunt along the Promenade with prizes including complimentary The Strong National Museum of Play passes

Chalking Storywalk

RMSC Water Education Collaborative

Oversized Games

Activities Inside Rundel Memorial Library:

Lollypop Farm exhibit

Barbie exhibit

Library STEM activities

STEM activity bags for loan

Library card sign up

Featured book table including local history books for all ages

Crafts for kids

Children’s sensory area

Food and drinks

Sunny’s Hots and Hams Food Truck

T-N-Z Lemonade

Parking

Event organizers say parking adjacent to the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace is available at both on-street metered spots and surrounding off-street parking garages. Parking is free at all meters during the weekends. Other parking options include nearby garages, including the Court Street and South Avenue Garages.