ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families are invited to join in the summer fun at Rochester’s Play Day on the Riverway, a new event featuring performances, family-friendly activities, food, and more on Saturday, August 5.
The Play Day is part of the 2nd Annual Downtown Definitely events series and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., free to the public.
There will be something for everyone in the family at this event, both indoors and outdoors, from the Rundel Memorial Library to the ROC City Skatepark and the Rundel Library North Terrace, overlooking the Genesee River.
Performances at North Terrace Amphitheater on Broad Street:
|Time
|Performer
|11:00 a.m.
|Grace and Grins Puppet Show
|12:00 p.m.
|Mr. Loops Interactive Music
|1:00 p.m.
|Mayukwa Kashiwa African Drumming and Storytelling
|3:00 p.m.
|Mike Kornrich Interactive Music
Activities Outside the Library:
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Henna Rising
- 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Hair Braiding by Hollywood Hair Salon
- 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Face Painting by Laquanda
- Scavenger Hunt along the Promenade with prizes including complimentary The Strong National Museum of Play passes
- Chalking Storywalk
- RMSC Water Education Collaborative
- Oversized Games
Activities Inside Rundel Memorial Library:
- Lollypop Farm exhibit
- Barbie exhibit
- Library STEM activities
- STEM activity bags for loan
- Library card sign up
- Featured book table including local history books for all ages
- Crafts for kids
- Children’s sensory area
Food and drinks
- Sunny’s Hots and Hams Food Truck
- T-N-Z Lemonade
Parking
Event organizers say parking adjacent to the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace is available at both on-street metered spots and surrounding off-street parking garages. Parking is free at all meters during the weekends. Other parking options include nearby garages, including the Court Street and South Avenue Garages.