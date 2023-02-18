Editor’s Note: If you are an organization hosting an event, please send the information to email WROCdigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With most schools out of session for the week starting February 20, many organizations around Rochester are hosting family-fun events to keep kids occupied.

WEEK-LONG EVENTS

Strong National Museum of Play

The Strong National Museum of Play is a quintessential activity in Rochester for families of all ages. Tickets are continuously available on their website.

Unicorn School Break Week (through February 24): Starting Monday, February 20, The Strong National Museum of Play is hosting an event for kids to read stories about unicorns, as well as games and crafts of the same theme.

Rochester Museum and Science Center

The Rochester Museum and Science Center is hosting “Build It Week” every day the week of the 20th. Each day will include a different version of an Artful Science, a Mini Engineering Corner, Visit with the Rochester Engineer Society, Animal Engineers Scavenger Hunt, Tech Lab, VR Experience.

Movies

The latest adaptation in Marvel’s Ant-Man series opened in theatres on Friday. Fandango describes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as “Superheroes Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.”

See your closest theater’s showtimes here.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, released in December, is showing its final screening at multiple theatres in the area through February 23.

The movie, as described by Fandango, “discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.” See showtimes here.

And if you have not yet headed to the theater to see The Amazing Maurice, showtimes will run through Thursday, February 23 at various theatres.

Fandango says the story of Maurice is “a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm named Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain.”

The 2016 release The Secret Life of Pets is returning to the big screen for afternoon screenings on February 18. The film is “a comedy about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day.” See showtimes here.

Libraries

Various libraries in the area are hosting story times and other events throughout the week. Check out the Monroe County Library System events calendar to see your closest library’s next event.

Movie Nights (Feb 20, Feb 22): The Phillis Wheatley Community Library is hosting a movie night from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

K-4 Crafty Fun Day (Feb 20): The Penfield Public Library is hosting K-4 Crafty Fun Day from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. They describe the event as a fun story and craft for kids in grades K-4. There are currently three spots left, and registration for the free event can be filled out here.

Lego Club (Feb 21): The Penfield Library is calling all LEGO fans to the come for the ultimate building fun with their collection of Legos. Event is open to kids ages 5-12, and runs from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Game Night (Feb 22): The Seneca Falls Library will have a variety of board and card games, as well as a Nintendo Switch set up for all ages from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mario Kart Night (Feb 23): The Chili Public Library will host Mario Kart Game Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will offer Mario Kart, button making, snacks, and other fun activities. The event is for ages 13 through 18. Registration is required and can be filled out here.

R-Centers

R-Centers will switch to a daytime schedule starting February 21 and host special programs over February Recess to provide activities for children while adults are at work.

The R-Centers will be closed Feb 20 in observance of President’s Day.

National Pancake Day (Feb 21): Children are invited to celebrate “National Pancake Day” with free pancakes and to create “Dream” boards at the Carter Street R-Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Celebrating Black History Month (Feb 21): Visitors can watch a movie that features Black figures and role models at the Avenue D R-Center from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on 200 Avenue D.

Biddy Basketball Tournament (Feb 22): This event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center at 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Winter Powder Painting (Feb 23): Families are invited to enjoy outdoor snow powder painting. This is a weather permitting event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center located at 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Movies and Chat (Feb 23): Those interested in attending this event can get a ride from the Hope Center at 524 Campbell St. to the Edgerton Center located at 41 Backus St. to watch the movie “The Hate You Give.” Pre-registration is required for this event and can be done by calling (585) 428-6769.

The Bureau of Recreation will offer “Biz Kid$ business education camp” throughout the week. This camp will run Monday through Friday (including Presidents Day) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will include breakfast, lunch, and business supplies for participants.

The City of Rochester says while registration for the February Biz Kid$ camp has expired, registration is open for the spring and summer recesses. Applications can be retrieved by calling (585) 428-7098.

Ice Rinks

The ice rinks at Genesee Valley Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park will operate during their regular hours during the break.

Schedules for both rinks can be found here.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE WEEK:

Paint & Play (Feb 20 through Feb 22): A free event hosted by The Art of Mandy on 52 Main Street in Le Roy.

Paw Patrol Live: Heroes Unite; (Feb 21 at 6 p.m.) The characters from the beloved children’s franchise stop by Blue Cross Arena. Ticketmaster notes that “any child who has celebrated their first birthday must have a paid ticket.” More ticket information is available here.

Big Foot Hunt 2023 (Feb 24 at 11:00 a.m.): Bristol Mountain needs help clearing the mountain from the bigfoot invasion. According to Bristol’s website, purchasing a mission card will allow guests to track their progress on their mission to find five bigfoot camps set up on the mountain’s trails. For more information, click here.

For a look at other events in the area, check out our Community Calendar here.