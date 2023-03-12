ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bubbles, face paint, and all things green: Many kids at Shamrock Jack’s told News 8 they couldn’t be any luckier.

The Irish Pub in Rochester held their annual celebration Sunday with festivities for the whole family, and hundreds came out to celebrate.

Organizers say that Saint Patrick’s Day activities shouldn’t be limited to the adults, which is why they have created ways for kids to get in on the celebration.

“It’s my mom Kathy’s favorite part because she gets to see the kids come out and enjoy it and kind of all our hard work and effort put into it,” Mike Petzing, Manager at Shamrock Jacks, said. “Seeing the smiles and kids having fun makes it all worth it in the end.”

This is the ninth year Shamrock Jack’s has held this event, and they say they plan to keep the tradition alive.

Folks there said they were also looking forward to their First Responders Appreciation night, happening this Wednesday.