ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local non-profit organization that is working to connect foster children with families is gearing up for a big night.

Children Awaiting Parents is putting on its Expressions of Gratitude Gala to help kids and those that aged out of the foster care system across New York.

The gala is the organization’s annual fundraiser to support their programs. Veronica Black-Turner, the director of program services with Children Awaiting Parents, said the funds raised helps bring smiles to many people involved.

“The joy of building stronger families is amazing,” said Black-Turner. “When we find forever families through adoption that children waited years for — and children who are languishing in the foster care system — working with their families to make them stronger is one of the greatest accomplishments that we have.”

The gala will be held on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Tickets are $100. Tickets can be purchased here.