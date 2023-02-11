ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have a teen or pre-teen and they’re looking for somewhere fun to watch The Big Game Sunday, Encompass Resources for Learning will be hosting a Super Bowl party for them!

Kids between sixth and twelfth grade are invited. The center will be inviting mentors to come and talk to them about career opportunities as they watch the game.

Jamarr Myers, Administrator of College and Career Readiness with Encompass wants to assure parents that it will be a safe environment — and will hopefully allow them to enjoy their night childfree!

“We want parents when they drop their kids off to know it’s a safe environment so they can actually enjoy themselves and not worry about their child,” Myers said.

“Folks can look for the big purple flag that’s outside and come on in, sign their kid up, drop them off and go enjoy themselves and know their kid is gonna come and enjoy themselves,” she said.

The party starts at 5:30 and runs to 10:30pm at their campus — 16 Lakeview Park in Rochester.