Emerging artists showcase their work at first ever Temple Beth El arts festival in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Temple Beth El held its first ever art festival, featuring emerging artists Sunday. All proceeds will directly be used to support the presence of local Jewish arts.

Attendees of the nicknamed ‘Needy Ego Arts Festival,’ were treated to an array of artists specialized in jewelry, glass and photography to watercolor and ceramics — all of which were available for purchase.

Funding gathered from the event will directly benefit the ‘Ilana Finkelstein Art Fund,’ which is named in memory of one of the synagogue’s members who was also an artist. Her work was also put up on display.

Temple Beth El’s first art showcase featured more than 25 different artists and was free of cost to enter. A raffle was also made available to attendees.

The group’s art fund strives to preserve the future of Jewish visual arts for years to come.