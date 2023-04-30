ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fundraiser marketed for breast cancer took place Sunday at Casa Larga Vineyards.

The 16th annual Embrace Your Sisters Tea at Two Fashion Show Fundraiser is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, with 2022’s event raising over $50,000.

The non-profit organization assists breast cancer patients with short-term emergency financial support in 13 counties throughout New York State.

Models taking part in the sold-out event included breast cancer survivors, who shared their journeys during the event.

Second Vice President of Embrace Your Sisters Krista Jackson says this event helps those who have to quickly make adjustments after their diagnosis.

“All of the money that we raise through donations, goes right back into the hands of the people that need the money,” Jackson said. “People who are going through breast cancer treatment, that’s both men and women, and we help with just basic expenses. A lot of times people have to step away from work and the bills don’t stop.”

Jackson also shared how her involvement in this event is close to her, and how she has been amazed by how the event grows each year.

“Even though I didn’t need any of the help of Embrace Your Sisters when I was going through my treatment, a friend of mine got me involved in Embrace Your Sisters first as a model in the fashion show, and then again as a board member,” Jackson said. “It’s just my way of paying it forward. The last two years, we have actually sold out, and that’s just been so heartwarming for all of us.”

Fashion consisted of outfits from Blue Door Boutique, Chandeliers Boutique, Chico’s and Maurices. Make-up and hair was provided by Salon Crystallia, Icon Salon, and Spa on the Shore.

Embrace Your Sisters offered wine, jewelry, and teapot raffles for event goers to participate in, as well as silent auctions and mobile bidding.

In the fall, Embrace Your Sisters offers the Positively Pink in Pittsford walk.