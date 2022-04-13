ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members came together this morning to spread a little love for the Easter holiday with this year’s Easter Basket Food Drive.

On an annual basis, Uniting and Healing Through Hope and officials from Tops Friendly Markets team up to give back to local communities and provide Easter Baskets full of food for families.

Clay Harris, the founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County spoke about the mission behind the event around this time almost a year ago.

“What we’re trying to do here is not only help our military, and our veterans, but also the community at large,” said Harris. “We’re really trying to do a significant outreach with an Easter Basket Food Drive concentrating on our military, but the community in general, who are in need at this very difficult time. The least we can do is try to give back just a little bit.”

To donate to the cause, you can visit their website: unitingthroughhope.com.

The organization says this is it’s third year hosting the Easter Basket Drive.