Editor’s Note: If you know of an organization hosting an event, send us the information at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Easter holiday is just over a week away, and with most schools out of sessions for the week prior, organizations in Rochester are getting ready to celebrate.

Throughout the week, events including movie nights, musicals, egg hunts, and brunches will be taking place. Some are requiring registration, so below is a list to make sure attendees can make it to their favorite events before it’s too late.

ONGOING:

With the forecast predicted to hit six days above 50 degrees, makes for the perfect time to welcome spring with a hike. Turning Point Park Trail, Old Rifle Range Trail, the Cobbs Hill Reservoir Loop, Mendon Ponds Park, and the Genesee Riverway Trail.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1:

The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Organizers say the event will have 9,000 Easter eggs, and lots of fun prizes. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9:45 a.m. to prepare for the start of the event at 10 a.m. The hunt is located at the Canandaigua Elementary School at the bus loop and is wheelchair accessible.

Painting with a Twist will have their Family Fun: Bouncy Easter Bunny event at their Greece location. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and is $29 a person. Ages 10 and up are welcome.

If you’re in the mood for music, Fort Hills Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua will be putting on a “special, family-friendly Easter” performance of the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical will be brought to life by the top vocalists and musicians in the area.

Starting April 1, through April 9, the Seneca Park Zoo will be hosting a multitude of spring break programs. The break falls the same week as the zoo’s Cats & Conservation Awareness Week with opportunities for visitors to learn about the many felines at the zoo and to support partners such as the Tiger Conservation Campaign and Snow Leopard Trust. More info about the various programs can be found on the zoo’s website.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2:

Adults get to join in on the fun of an Easter egg hunt at AJ’s Beer Warehouse. The venue, located on Clay Road in Rochester is hosting the Other Half Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Bring your own Easter basket and be entered to win the best one. Reservations are required, are $35, and can be made at (585) 424-2266. Attendees must be 21 to enter.

The Penfield Public Library, located on Baird Road, is hosting a Sunday afternoon film screening of the Academy-award nominated film Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. The event is free but requires registration prior to attendance.

In celebration of spring break, the Rochester Museum & Science Center will be hosting Space Week. Kids can come to the museum and experience model rockets, meet animals that were part of space exploration, and learn about famous astronauts. The event will run until April 8.

Blackfriars Theatre is presenting “Once on this Island.” The musical, which draws inspiration from The Little Mermaid, tells the story of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The show runs through April 8. Ticket information is available here.

MONDAY, APRIL 3:

This one is for local sculptors in the area — The Flower City Arts Center will be holding a spring break camp called “Spins Like Teen Spirit.” The arts center will have clay, tools, and firing for you to use to create your art. Those looking to attend must pay $250, but members will pay $230 to attend the workshop. The workshop lasts from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. until April 7.

The Chili Public Library is hosting its monthly movie night. No registration is required. Teenagers ages 13-18 are welcome to attend, and the movie selected will be rated PG or PG-13. The film being shown has not yet been revealed.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5:

The Gene Polisseni Center, located at 200 Lomb Memorial Drive, is hosting an Open Skate starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are required for this event, and cost between $5 and $10. More ticket information can be found here.

Got a sweet tooth? The Penfield Public Library is hosting the Candy Bonanza from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids in grades four through eight can put their candy skills to the test with a range of challenges. Registration is required at no cost.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7:

Schutt’s Apple Mill in Webster has a night of fun planned! This is their second annual adult only egg hunt called “After Dark Egg Hunt at the Farm.” Tickets to the event include a pint of hard cider, and attendees should bring an empty egg carton to collect the eggs hidden around the farm. This event is for those 21 and older, headlamps and flashlights are encouraged.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8:

At Webster Park, A.P. Enterprises will be hosting an Easter egg hunt that will benefit the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association. The event will take place at Webster Park located at 1100 Lake Road from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door, but free for C.U.R.E. Families.

The Art of Mandy is hosting It Takes Two Easter from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Webster Assembly of God is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. The event is free for all kids up to fifth grade. Registration is required and can be made here.

All aboard! The Rochester & Genesee Valley Museum, located in Rush, is hosting Easter Bunny Train Rides. The rides will depart every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and New York State’s largest collection of historic trains. The event will also include an Easter egg hunt after the train with a special visit from the Easter Bunny for photo opportunities. Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information is available here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9 (EASTER):

Located on East Avenue, The Grace Road Church will host three service times at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. ASL interpretation will be provided at the 11:15AM service.

Bring an appetite to the Chef’s Event Center and Party House in Spencerport for their big brunch. Grab your plates at 11 a.m. Kids five and under eat free. Tickets can be reserved here.

The Brown Hound Downtown on University Avenue will be hosting an Easter Brunch. Seating times will be at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, and can be made by calling (585) 506-9725. Toddlers eat free! A full menu can be found here.