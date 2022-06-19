IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the Irondequoit E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminating Racism and Seeking Equity) group hosted their third annual Juneteenth Celebration Sunday at Joshua Rojas Park.

E.R.A.S.E members said the celebration included participation from over 20 black-owned businesses and vendors, as well as live performances from the East Irondequoit High School Step Team and East Irondequoit youth.

Organizers also said their second annual E.R.A.S.E Basketball Tournament was held at the basketball court at the park.

The event was in partnership with the Town of Irondequoit, East and West Irondequoit Central School District, and the Irondequoit Public Library.

The E.R.A.S.E. group is a local, non-profit organization working to eradicate racism, promote activism, and improve equity and diversity.