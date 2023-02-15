ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of certified Minority and Women owned Businesses (MWBE) around the area were honored Monday morning by Monroe County.

The ceremony came as part of the MWBE certification program — these business owners will now have more opportunities to grow with direct help from the county.

Local leaders also said at the event that about $800k from the American Rescue Plan Act will be heading directly to these businesses.

We spoke with one newly certified business owner who says the funding would help her plans to expand.

“Being able to provide a livable wage — because that’s the real issue, right?” Nakia Vargas of Vargas Financial services said. “To pay someone is fine, but to pay a livable wage in this society, post-COVID society — I don’t want to short-change someone. So that funding would be very helpful to provide staff with a livable wage I think so.”

County Executive Adam Bello, and Former Lieutenant Governor, Bob Duffy were among those in attendance.

Both took the stage, praising these businesses owners for their work in the community.