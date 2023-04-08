ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks in Rochester geared up for the warmer weather Saturday with a community bike drive.

The event was organized by Evangela Stanley who said that she just wanted to give back to her community. Stanley is also the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen in Rochester.

She adds they’ve been working on this event for over a month — and it was all made possible by local donations. The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, and Wegmans were among the organizations that pitched in.

Donations also came from individuals reaching as far as Texas.

“I just want to thank the community, oh my god,” Stanley said. “My gratitude, the support, it’s overwhelming. All of these young ladies donated bikes, it was amazing. I have an awesome village, its like woo!”

The event was not just for kids — they had teens bikes and adult bikes as well, giving away a bikes to a total of 150 families. Helmets and Easter baskets were also given out.