ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking to truly feel the cold this winter while supporting a good cause? The 2023 Rochester Polar Plunge may be the event for you.

The Polar Plunge is a national fundraiser for the Special Olympics — the event involves volunteers plunging into water during cold weather. In Rochester’s case, those who register will be plunging into the waters of Charlotte Beach.

Rochester’s Polar Plunge is one of 15 Polar Plunges across New York State that aims to raise funds for the state’s Special Olympics. Since the debut of Rochester’s plunge in 2001, the event raised millions of dollars for Special Olympics programs throughout the years.

Those not wanting to take the risks involved with the freezing plunge, but still want to aid in the event, can choose to volunteer for the event on the Polar Plunge’s website. For those willing to brave the cold waters, you can register here.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 11:40 a.m. Those looking forward to taking the plunge can do so at 12:00 p.m. that day