ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local families enjoyed this wintery day inside at the Strong Museum of Play Sunday where the staff is making sure everyone can join in on the fun.

Sunday was the museum’s ‘Deaf Day of Play’ — where students from RIT provided ASL assistance at different activities throughout the day.

The students are seniors at the university — earning their bachelor’s degree in ASL interpretation.

Event organizers say today’s experience is great for the students and the community.

“Because Rochester has the largest deaf population per capita in the U.S it’s really essential to provide access in these types of spaces,” Program Director for the NTID’s Bachelors in ASL English Interpretation Program Danny Maffia. “So, as we’re training our students to become professional, skilled interpreters we want them to get interpreting experience while also supporting and giving back to the deaf community.”

The interpreters also led free A-S-L tours of the butterfly garden and offered storytimes.

This is the second year the museum has hosted this event.