WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crafters and vendors gathered in Webster Saturday for a special cause.

Shopping for a Cause hosted their Craft & Vendor Sale at the Webster Fireman’s Building on Sanford Street to benefit the Webster Fire Department.

According to owner Laurie Yohe, vendors pay a fee and donate a raffle item, and that money goes to the Webster Fire Department.

Owner Laurie Yohe says this is just one of 25 fundraisers that Shopping for a Cause puts on each year. Yohe adds how her organization got the attention of the Webster Fire Department.

“I’ve used this building before,” Yohe said. “And in talking with [the Webster Fire Department,] they said they would love for us to do a fundraiser for them.”

Yohe says that vendors are from Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. She adds she hopes this becomes an annual event.

Anyone who may be interested in being a vendor with Shopping for a Cause can find information on their Facebook page.