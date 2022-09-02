ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those driving downtown this weekend may notice a bit more noise than usual. The world of competitive marching band has come to Rochester, as teams from around the country will be competing in the Drum Corps Academy (DCA) World Championships.

Dozens of competitive drum and bugle corps from across the nation will arrive in Rochester to compete in the championships. Beginning Saturday, the competing corps will practice across many Monroe County sites, including Highland Park, Black Creek Park, and various recreation centers.

“DCA has chosen to return to Rochester, and we’re excited to have them back in our city,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “The World Championships bring a positive, upbeat presence to downtown Rochester and are projected to contribute almost $2 million dollars to the local economy, providing a great boost to our small businesses.”

Fans and attendees will get the chance these corps perform for free on Friday with free performances at the Joseph A. Foreano Rochester Convention Center before ticketed championships begin on Saturday through Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Over 4,000 people are expected to attend.

“The World Championships is our first in-person DCA event since 2019,” said Drum Corps Associates president John Carr. “We are thrilled to return to in-person competition – and it’s only appropriate that we are in Rochester, where the DCA Championship has been hosted more times in our organization’s history than any other city in the world.”

From Dansville, NY, the White Sabers will be competing against teams in World Class, which are groups comprised of between 86 and 128 members.

Open Class corps have between 65 and 85 members, and Class A corps have between 26 and 64 members. The smallest group, Mini-corps, has between 5 and 25 members.

DCA’s primary function is to provide an organized means of participating in drum & bugle corps, with rules and regulations that “provide for continuous progress and growth,” according to their website. Through performances designed to be primarily entertaining, DCA members work to better their skills as musicians, performers, and entertainers.

DCA is an all-ages drum corps dedicated to the performing art of marching band. Alongside Drum Corps International — a governing body for performers under 22 — they oversee drum and bugle corps performances.

“DCA creates space for all those who love the marching arts. If you hung up your instrument years ago, we provide a space for you to continue performing,” their website reads. “Perhaps you’re an inspiring performer who dreams of taking the field – our corps provide a very affordable and time manageable experience for you.”

This marks the 20th time the championships were held in Rochester. DCA officials also added that Rochester was already selected as the host city of next year’s championships.

More information about the championships and how to get tickets can be found on their website.